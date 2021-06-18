Growth forecasts may be revised up says Draghi

BARCELONA, JUN 18 - Premier Mario Draghi said Friday that Italy's economy is likely to out-perform the current forecasts for this year. "The vaccination efforts have enabled us to reopen our economies," Draghi told the Cercle d'Economia meeting in Barcelona. "There is a return to growth. "According to the European Commission's forecasts, this year the EU's gross domestic product will grow by 4.2%. "An increase of 4.2% and 5.9% is forecast for Italy and Spain respectively. "These forecasts could be revised up with a return of confidence among companies and families". (ANSA).