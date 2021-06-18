40 international missions OK'd, 2 new in Somalia, Hormuz

ROME, JUN 18 - The government has approved 40 international missions by Italy in 2021, sources said Friday. Two are new ones: in the Strait of Hormuz with an air and navy detachment for "activities of presence, surveillance and security" within the European multinational initiative EMASOH, and the other in Somalia where an Italian representative will take part in the UN's UNSOM mission. The main focus, as always, is on the wider Mediterranean with 17 missions in Africa. The cabinet greenlit the missions Thursday night on proposals from Defence and Foreign Ministers Lorenzo Guerini and Luigi Di Maio. (ANSA).