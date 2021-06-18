All Italy bar 4 regions green in ECDC map

Mustn't sleepwalk from health to environmental crisis-Draghi
ROME
18 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 18 - The whole of Italy bar the four regions of Basilicata, Campania, Puglia, and Sicily is a low risk green in the latest COVID-19 map from the European Centre for Disease Preventnion and Control (ECDC). Those four regions are a low to moderate risk yellow. All of central and eastern Europe is also green, except for a German land and Croatia and Slovenia which are all three yellow. Only the Netherlands and some areas of Sweden and Spain are still red. (ANSA).
