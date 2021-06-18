Von der Leyen in Rome Tuesday with verdict on PNRR

ROME, JUN 18 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Rome on Tuesday June 22 with the EC's verdict on Italy's post-COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as part of a tour of European capitals to give the green lights to national plans, an EC spokesperson said Friday. It is expected to be a thumbs up. Italy will spend over 220 billion euros of EU funds to make the country greener and more modern as it recovers from its biggest peacetime recession. Reforms to cut red tape and speed up a snail-paced justice system will go hand in hand with the plan. Italy is getting the biggest single chunk of the EU's 750 billion Next Generation EU Recovery Fund. Von der Leyen will meet Premier Mario Draghi Tuesday at Rome's iconic Cinecittà cinema studios and theme park. (ANSA).