COVID-19: Flights from Britain could be suspended - Sileri

ROME, JUN 18 - Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri on Friday did not rule out Italy suspending flights from Britain due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 there. "A lot will depend when it comes to the decision on whether there is certainty that the Delta variant does not elude the vaccines that are available to us," Sileri told RAI radio. "This is the real crux because it is clear that stopping flights from Great Britain could be necessary if it eludes our vaccines". (ANSA).