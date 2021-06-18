Trade unionist killed during picket in hit-and-run

ROME, JUN 18 - A 37-year-old trade unionist died on Friday after being hit by a truck while taking part in a picket of logistics workers outside the Lidl facility in Biandrate, in the northern province of Novara, his union, COBAS, said. The driver fled the scene in the lorry but was subsequently tracked down by Carabinieri police on a motorway, sources said. (ANSA).