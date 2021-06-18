Juventus great Giampiero Boniperti dies (4)

ROME, JUN 18 - Juventus great Giampiero Boniperti has died at the age of 92 of heart failure, his family told ANSA on Friday. Boniperti was inspirational for the Turin giants first as a player and then as an executive. He would have turned 93 on July 4. "An indelible figure, who, as of today, is handed over to memory, despite being in the history books of football for some time," Juventus said on their website. "Because when you express a thought, and that thought becomes part of club's DNA you have dedicated your life to, it means that your character has become its identity and way of being. Forever". Boniperti scored 178 goals in 443 appearances for the Turin giants, his only club, between 1946 and 1961, helping them win five Serie A crowns and two Italian Cups, and he notched eight goals and 38 caps for the national team. He went on to be Juventus chairman from 1971 to 1990. "With him at the helm (as chairman), Juve became a world renowned great in Europe and globally," the club said. "Scudetti were won, yes, but above all, so were the Continental and Intercontinental Cups. In total, 16 pieces of silverware were raised aloft to make Juve the only team to have won all UEFA competitions". Boniperti had retired from public life in recent years although he remained honorary president of Juve. A private funeral will be held in the coming days. (ANSA).