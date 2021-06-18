Venerdì 18 Giugno 2021 | 12:13

ROME
Trade unionist killed during picket in hit-and-run

ROME
Juventus great Giampiero Boniperti dies (4)

ROME
COVID-19: Italy's Rt number steady, incidence down (5)

ROME
COVID: 1,325 new cases, 37 more victims

FLORENCE
Electric panel on machine that killed woman tampered with

ROME
Draghi signs Green Pass decree, valid in EU from July 1

NAPLES
Man steals ambulance for relative in Naples

BOLOGNA
Umberto Eco's library finds home at Bologna uni

BRUXELLES
EU to present 'ad hoc' support strategy for rural areas

ROME
Euros: Italy 2nd favourite behind France say bookies

VATICAN CITY
Time to eliminate inequality and injustice tweets pope

Il Biancorosso

verso il futuro
Il Bari di Mignani vira verso il 4-3-1-2

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Matera, aggredisce e rapina la compagna: arrestato e allontanato

LeccePaura in paese
Galatone, incendio in camera da letto: un ustionato

BariIl fatto
Bitonto, sequestro ad imprenditore che imponeva a ditte edili lavori in subappalto

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, «L'aria non rispetta i limiti dell’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità»

BatSanità
Andria, Emiliano: «Ospedale Bonomo sarà Policlinico Bat»

PotenzaTrasporti
Potenza, presentati i nuovi treni Swing in vista dell'estate

BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, Altri 4 indagati per il 13enne costretto a prelevare forti somme dal bancomat

Foggiacovid 19
Foggia, vaccini: è stato il giorno dei ragazzi

ROME

No region above critical threshold for COVID patients in ICUs

ROME, JUN 18 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number is 0.69, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), substantially stable with respect to 0.68 last week, sources said Friday. The COVID-19 incidence, however, stayed on a downward trend, with 16.7 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 25 cases a week ago, the sources said. The monitoring report will be presented later on Friday after being examined by the government's 'control room' COVID-19 taskforce. The proportion of Italy's intensive-care places taken up by COVID-19 patients is 6%, with the number of coronavirus sufferers in ICUs down from 688 on June 8 to 504 on June 15. No region is above the critical threshold of 30%. The proportion of ordinary hospital-ward beds occupied by COVID patients at the national level is also 6%, with the number dropping from 4,685 on June 8 to 3,333 on June 15. The report said that all of Italy's regions and autonomous provinces are currently low risk for COVID-19, except for Basilicata, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Molise, which are considered moderate risk. (ANSA).

