Electric panel on machine that killed woman tampered with

FLORENCE, JUN 17 - An electrical panel on a textile machine that killed a 22-year-old mother of a five-year-old boy near Prato on May 3 and spurred calls to up workplace safety in Italy was "tampered with" so that the machine would work without its safety barrier being lowered, the reason why Luana D'Orazio got tugged into its cogs and died, a report said Thursday according to Italian radio. The machine was also altered so that a start button, which said have been inactive with the barrier up, worked anyway, the report from technical experts said. Italy is in the middle of a spate of workplace accident deaths which has spurred calls to up workplace safety. D'Orazio's death placed the issue at the centre of public debate once again. Another five people died at work in the first week of May, in accidents. They have been followed by five more already this month. Premier Mario Draghi said that more must be done on workplace safety. Over 2,000 additional workplace safety inspectors will be hired adding to the 4,500 now on duty, he said. (ANSA).