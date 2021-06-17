Umberto Eco's library finds home at Bologna uni

BOLOGNA, JUN 17 - The 44,000-volume-strong library of late writer and semiologist Umberto Eco has found a home in a wing of the library of his alma mater and old academic stamping ground, the world's oldest seat of higher learning, Bologna University. The beloved books of the Name of the Rose author, who died in 2016, will be arranged in the same order Eco used in his home. The university said once the move is completed next spring or summer it will "lay on a fascinating journey into the working methods and mental filing system of one of the most widely translated Italian writers and intellectuals in the world". Eco's children Stefano and Carlotta have also agreed with the uni to set up a digitized archive of all their father's notes and comments to the texts. Eco's papers will arrive at his old uni later on, it said. His collection of 1,200 antique books and incunabola has been given to Milan's Braidense Library where it ill be digitized. Eco (5 January 1932 - 19 February 2016) was an Italian medievalist, philosopher, semiotician, cultural critic, political and social commentator, and novelist. In English, he is best known for his popular 1980 novel The Name of the Rose, a historical murder mystery combining semiotics in fiction with biblical analysis, medieval studies, and literary theory, and Foucault's Pendulum, his 1988 novel which touches on similar themes (ANSA).