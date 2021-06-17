Man steals ambulance for relative in Naples

COVID: 1,325 new cases, 37 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 3 morti e 112 positivi su 7650 tamponi: positività 1,5%. Emiliano: «Proroga stato d'emergenza inevitabile»
Coronavirus, in Puglia 90 casi e 2 decessi, superati i 3 milioni di vaccinazioni - Lopalco: Contagi solo tra i non vaccinati
Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi.
Il caso segnalato ad Aifa
NAPLES
17 Giugno 2021
NAPLES, JUN 17 - A man forced scared staff to hand him the keys of an ambulance to take a sick relative to hospital in Naples Thursday, local sources said. The man was later caught thanks to CCTV footage. "We've gone beyond the limits of decency," said Naples Red Cross chief Paolo Monorchio. "Something like this has never happened before. "Obeying the rules, in certain city quarters, is non-existent, a mirage. "We are afraid but also very tired of such behaviour". The incident happened in the working-class San Giovanni a Teduccio Quarter. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su