Man steals ambulance for relative in Naples

NAPLES, JUN 17 - A man forced scared staff to hand him the keys of an ambulance to take a sick relative to hospital in Naples Thursday, local sources said. The man was later caught thanks to CCTV footage. "We've gone beyond the limits of decency," said Naples Red Cross chief Paolo Monorchio. "Something like this has never happened before. "Obeying the rules, in certain city quarters, is non-existent, a mirage. "We are afraid but also very tired of such behaviour". The incident happened in the working-class San Giovanni a Teduccio Quarter. (ANSA).