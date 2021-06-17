Euros: Italy 2nd favourite behind France say bookies

COVID: 1,325 new cases, 37 more victims
ROME
17 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 17 - Italy are now second favourite for the Euro 2020 crown behind France after becoming the first team through to the last 16 after 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland, bookies SISAL Matchpoint said Thursday. Italy's odds for final victory have narrowed from 9/1 to 6/1, compared to 4.5/1 for Kylian Mbappé's side, SISAL said. Italy are most likely to meet their 2000 nemesis France or England in the final, SISAL said, with both prospects coming in at 16/1. Joint tournament top scorer Ciro Immobile is 9/1 to get the Golden Boot behind Belgium and Inter's Romelu Lukaku on 3.5/1 and Portugal and Juve great Cristiano Ronaldo on 6/1. (ANSA).
