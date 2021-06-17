2 arrested for raping 2 girls inc minor in Rome

ROME, JUN 17 - Two men have been arrested on suspicion of raping two girls including a minor after a party in Rome, legal sources said Thursday. The girls reportedly told police they had fallen asleep having drunk a lot and woke to find their three supposed friends, including a minor, sexually abusing them. Th two adults have been placed under house arrest with electronic ankle bracelets while the boy's position is being assessed by a minors' prosecutor. The girls' story emerged after another girl had previously reported being raped, judicial sources said. She also said she had fallen asleep after getting drunk at the party and woke up to find a friend molesting her, police said. (ANSA).