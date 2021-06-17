Fedez's neighbour withdraws battery suit

MILAN, JUN 17 - A neighbour of Italian rapper Fedez who sued him for battery after suffering a slight concussion in a 2016 fight over the loudness of the music the musician was playing in his Milan home has decided to withdraw the suit, legal sources said Thursday. A justice of the peace ordered the neighbour to pay court costs. Fedez, 31, whose real name is Federico Leonardo Lucia, is and Italian rapper, influencer, singer and songwriter whose high-profile marriage to fashion blogger, entrepreneur and influencer Chiara Ferragni provides regular fodder for gossip magazines and the Web. He is one of Italy's most highly regarded solo artists and has a string of No.1 albums and singles to his name. He recently made headlines after accusing state broadcaster RAI of attempting to censor a speech he made at Rome's traditional May Day concert listing a string of homophobic statements by members of the nationalist League party. (ANSA).