ROME
COVID: 1,325 new cases, 37 more victims

FLORENCE
Electric panel on machine that killed woman tampered with

ROME
Draghi signs Green Pass decree, valid in EU from July 1

NAPLES
Man steals ambulance for relative in Naples

BOLOGNA
Umberto Eco's library finds home at Bologna uni

BRUXELLES
EU to present 'ad hoc' support strategy for rural areas

ROME
Euros: Italy 2nd favourite behind France say bookies

VATICAN CITY
Time to eliminate inequality and injustice tweets pope

ROME
2 arrested for raping 2 girls inc minor in Rome

ROME
Soccer: Eriksen to have heart-starting device fitted

MILAN
Fedez's neighbour withdraws battery suit

Il Bari di Mignani vira verso il 4-3-1-2

MateraIl progetto
Il viaggio di Barbie in Town fa tappa a Matera: ecco la bambola fra i Sassi

BariL'emergenza
Carceri: sit-in penitenziari a Bari, «grave carenza agenti»

BatSanità
Andria, Emiliano: «Ospedale Bonomo sarà Policlinico Bat»

PotenzaTrasporti
Potenza, presentati i nuovi treni Swing in vista dell'estate

Leccel'allarme
Lecce, allarme incendi per ulivi secchi per la xylella

BrindisiIl fatto
Brindisi, Altri 4 indagati per il 13enne costretto a prelevare forti somme dal bancomat

Foggiacovid 19
Foggia, vaccini: è stato il giorno dei ragazzi

Tarantola vicenda giudiziaria
Taranto, Operaio morto al fiume Tara in 8 finiscono sotto inchiesta

Covid, in Puglia 3 morti e 112 positivi su 7650 tamponi: positività all'1,5%

Covid, in Puglia 3 morti e 112 positivi su 7650 tamponi: positività 1,5%. Emiliano: «Proroga stato d'emergenza inevitabile»

Sarah Scazzi, assoluzioni e prescrizioni in appello

Sarah Scazzi, assoluzioni e prescrizioni in appello

Coronavirus, in Puglia

Coronavirus, in Puglia 90 casi e 2 decessi, superati i 3 milioni di vaccinazioni - Lopalco: Contagi solo tra i non vaccinati

Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi. Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi. Il caso segnalato ad Aifa
Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

Barletta, crolla palazzina dopo esplosione: 3 feriti trasportati d’urgenza in ospedale

Barletta, crolla palazzina dopo esplosione: 3 feriti gravi ma non rischiano la vita

ROME

Soccer: Eriksen to have heart-starting device fitted

Denmark midfielder's future at Inter in doubt

ROME, JUN 17 - Christian Eriksen's future at Inter is in major doubt after the Danish football association said Thursday that the midfielder will have an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) heart-starting device fitted to address "rhythm disturbances" after his brush with death when he collapsed while playing for his national team at Euro 2020 last weekend. Although there have been cases of athletes returning to action after having an ICD fitted, experts have said this is less likely to be possible in Italy "It is possible to play in Europe with a defibrillator fitted," Professor Enrico Castellacci, Italy's team doctor when they won the 2006 World Cup and the president of the nation's soccer doctors' association, told ANSA. "There is the Dutchman (Daley) Blind, who is taking part in the Euros. "But we are much more careful and strict in granting clearance to play sport in Italy. "I don't know the diagnosis and we can only talk theoretically. "Fitting an ICD is right, necessary, for those who have had an arrhythmia like his. "It is necessary to see what the pathology is, but taking the field with a defibrillator under your skin exposes you to risk. "Impact from the ball or a tackle could knock out the mechanism which intervenes with an electric pulse in the case of cardiac arrest". (ANSA).

