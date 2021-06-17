Aim for humane work conditions after pandemic - pope

VATICAN CITY, JUN 17 - Pope Francis on Thursday called for "a new future of work based on decent and dignified working conditions, stemming from collective bargaining and promoting the common good, work that is humane" when economies rebuild after the COVID pandemic. In a video message to the 109th International Labour Conference, Francis said that in 2020 "there was an unprecedented loss of jobs". He said "with the haste to return to greater economic activity, at the end of the COVID-19 threat, let us avoid past fixations with profit, isolation and nationalism, as well as blind consumerism". Francis said conditions were ripe to create a better way of working. (ANSA).