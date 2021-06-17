Baby found dead, mother had cuts on arm

COVID: 1,325 new cases, 37 more victims
ROME
17 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 17 - A one-year-old baby boy was found dead in the bedroom of his home in Ferrara on Thursday after the child's mother called the Carabinieri police, sources said. The 30-year-old woman had cuts on her arm and investigators suspect it is a case of infanticide and attempted suicide. She was hostile with the police officers when they arrived at the scene and has been taken to the psychiatric ward of a hospital. The woman's two other children, who are aged five and nine and were in the house at the time, have been put into the care of their grandmother. (ANSA).
