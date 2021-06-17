Stellantis Europe sales up 60.9% in May

COVID: 1,325 new cases, 37 more victims
ROME
17 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 17 - Stellantis's European sales were up 60.9% in May, the Italo-Franco-American carmaker said Thursday. The world's sixth-largest carmaker registered 224,354 vehicles in May. Its market share dipped slightly, from 22.3% in May 2020 to 20.7% this May. In the first five months of the year Stellantis sold 1,119,830 cars, 37.9% up on the same period last year. Its five-month market share rose from 20.5% to 21.5%. The figures related to sales in the European Union, EFTA and the UK. European car sales in general were 73.7% up in May on last May but 25% down on May 2019. (ANSA).
