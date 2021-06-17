IED found in Rome heritage official's car

COVID: 1,325 new cases, 37 more victims
ROME, JUN 17 - An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in the car of a Rome heritage official on Wednesday. The spray can containing gunpowder and a rudimentary fuse was placed in the winscreen-wiper engine of Marco Doria, head of a panel on revamping Rome's historic parks and villas. The alarm was sounded in the late afternoon after suspicious looking wires were found spouting from the front of the vehicle. The area was cordoned of and a bomb squad defused the homemade bomb. Experts said it could have gone off. Doria had recently received death threats because of his work and had been assigned a police escort, which has now been placed on high alert. "This is an extremely serious incident and I express my full solidarity [with Doria]," said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) candidate in autumn's mayoral election, former economy minister Roberto Gualtieri, said Doria had been targeted because "he had the courage to denounce illegal building work and other irregularities. "He has become the target of cowardly intimidatory acts and we will not leave him on his own". (ANSA).
