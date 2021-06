3 hurt in building collapse in Barletta

BARLETTA, JUN 17 - Three people, two men and a woman, were hurt in a building collapse in Barletta probably caused by an explosion of leaked gas in Barletta in Puglia Wednesday night. One of the men is a technician called to repair a defective gas canister, police said. The other two persons are a married couple. They couple were taken to a burns unit at Bari's Policlinico Hospital where their condition was said to be serious but not life-threatening. The technician was taken to a hospital in Barletta. They all suffered traumas and injuries from burns, medical sources said. (ANSA).