Exports up 97% year-on-year in April

COVID: 1,325 new cases, 37 more victims
ROME
17 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 17 - Italian exports were up 97% year-on-year in April, ISTAT said Thursday. Imports were 62.8% up, the stats agency said. Month-on-month, exports were 3.4% up and imports up 1.9%, ISTAT said in its estimates. Italy showed a trade surplus of 5.870 billion euros in April compared to a deficit of 1.117 billion a year previously. Without energy products, the surplus rises to 8.719 billion compared to 135 million in April last year. The figures showed the impact of last year's stringent first COVID lockdown, ISTAT said. (ANSA).
