FdI's Meloni says no to single centre-right party

ROME
17 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 17 - Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, has said she in not in favour of Italy's centre-right parties merging to form a single group. Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) has proposed forming a single centre-right party. But League leader Matteo Salvini has also poured cold water on the idea, saying he prefers to press ahead with a plan to make ties with FI closer by forming a federation. "There are more risks than benefits to the single party," Meloni told Thursday's Corriere della Sera. "I have always thought that the specific nature of each party is a strength for the centre right. "We represent over 50% of (Italian) voters. "Making everything uniform would cause us to lose more than we could gain". FdI is the only major party not supporting Premier Mario Draghi's government of national unity. (ANSA).
