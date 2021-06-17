Soccer: Gattuso's Fiorentina stint over before it began

ROME, JUN 17 - Gennaro Gattuso's stint as Fiorentina coach is over before it began after the Florence club said Thursday that an agreement for the former Italy and Milan midfielder to take over has fallen through. In May former Napoli boss Gattuso reached an agreement with Fiorentina that was set to kick in on July 1. But relations were reportedly strained due to differences over the club's transfer policy. "ACF Fiorentina and Mister Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, have decided not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next football season together," the club said in a statement. "The Company immediately set to work to identify a technical choice that will guide the Viola team towards the results that Fiorentina and the City of Florence deserve". (ANSA).