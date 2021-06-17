Salvini pressing to end obligatory facemasks outdoors

ROME, JUN 17 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he wants Italy to follow France's footsteps and end the obligation for people to wear facemasks outdoors, with COVID-19 contagion figures improving. "I'll talk to (Premier Mario) Draghi about it," Salvini told RAI radio. "It will certainly be one of our proposals. "If the whole of Europe is going in this direction, even in places where the situation is not as good as ours, then we must consider this opportunity too". Like almost all of Italy's major parties, Salvini's League is backing Draghi's government of national unity. (ANSA).