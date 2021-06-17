Giovedì 17 Giugno 2021 | 11:16

ROME
Salvini pressing to end obligatory facemasks outdoors

ROME
Euros: Italy still have a long way to go says Mancini

ROME
Woman held by husband and in-laws freed in Mantua

ROME
COVID: 1,400 new cases, 52 more victims

ROME
Occhiuto to be C-R Calabria candidate

ROME
Migrant issue means security, development-Mattarella-Saied

ROME
Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi to be Italy's flag-bearers

ROME
Births in Italy down again says report

TURIN
Soccer: Juve extend Morata loan for a year

ROME
Elderly bound and abused at care home

BRUXELLES
ANSA/Study sounds alarm on depopulation of EU's rural areas

Il Biancorosso

verso il futuro
Il Bari di Mignani vira verso il 4-3-1-2

Tarantola vicenda giudiziaria
Taranto, Operaio morto al fiume Tara in 8 finiscono sotto inchiesta

MateraAnziani in pericolo
Matera, raggirò una 90enne: arrestato

Foggiail dramma
San Severo, un 44enne muore in un incidente stradale sulla 16

BatL’incidente
Barletta, crolla palazzina dopo esplosione: 3 feriti trasportati d’urgenza in ospedale

LecceA Nardò
Polizia salva 85enne durante incendio in casa nel Salento

BariA Bari
Gestione spiaggia di Torre Quetta, pm insiste su interdittiva antimafia

BrindisiLa cerimonia
Cellino San Marco, consegnata la targa commemorativa a Carmelo Carrisi, papà di Al Bano

PotenzaLa denuncia
Potenza, «la Basilicata sempre più povera»

Covid, in Puglia 3 morti e 112 positivi su 7650 tamponi: positività all'1,5%

Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi. Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

Barletta, crolla palazzina dopo esplosione: 3 feriti trasportati d’urgenza in ospedale

Scuola: in Puglia si torna tra i banchi il 20 settembre

Puglia, caos AstraZeneca: salta il 50% dei richiami

ROME

Salvini pressing to end obligatory facemasks outdoors

I'll talk to Draghi about removing obligation says League leader

ROME, JUN 17 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that he wants Italy to follow France's footsteps and end the obligation for people to wear facemasks outdoors, with COVID-19 contagion figures improving. "I'll talk to (Premier Mario) Draghi about it," Salvini told RAI radio. "It will certainly be one of our proposals. "If the whole of Europe is going in this direction, even in places where the situation is not as good as ours, then we must consider this opportunity too". Like almost all of Italy's major parties, Salvini's League is backing Draghi's government of national unity. (ANSA).

