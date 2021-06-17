Euros: Italy still have a long way to go says Mancini

ROME, JUN 17 - Coach Roberto Mancini said Italy's 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday, which put them on the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a group game to spare, will not go to his men's heads. A double by man-of-the-match Manuel Locatelli and a late strike by Ciro Immobile gave the Azzurri their second consecutive 3-0 win, after they thumped Turkey by the same margin on Friday. Mancini's men now only need a draw in their final group match against Wales to finish top of the group and equal the unbeaten record achieved by Vittorio Pozzo's team, who avoided defeat for 30 consecutive matches and won two World Cups in the 1930s. "We won the match by playing with the idea of emerging victorious at all costs," said Mancini. "We pressed them high and had chances. "The lads played really well. "It was our second match in the space of five days and it was so hot. "They've used up a lot of energy. "We need to play to win our next one too; we'll see what happens. "The boys have been great up until now but the road is still a long one. "France, Portugal and Belgium are in the competition too and they are all teams that came together before us and so it's normal that they are a bit further ahead. "But anything can happen in football." (ANSA).