Woman held by husband and in-laws freed in Mantua

ROME, JUN 16 - A woman who had been held in captivity by her husband and in-laws was freed by police on Tuesday night in Mantua. The woman, who had suffered months of psychological vexation and physical violence, was freed after police went to the house to answer a domestic-abuse call. She had just been bloodily beaten, police said, by her husband with the complicity of his parents. The family is north African, police said. She was placed in a women's shelter while her alleged tormentors were cited for physical and psychological abuse. (ANSA).