COVID: 1,400 new cases, 52 more victims

ROME, JUN 16 - There have been 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 52 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares to 1,255 new cases and 63 more victims Tuesday. Some 203,173 more tests have been done, compared with 212,112 Tuesday. The positivity rate is steady at 0.6%. Intensive care cases are down 33 to just nine admissions into ICUs, and overall COVID hospital admissions by 269. (ANSA).