Occhiuto to be C-R Calabria candidate

ROME, JUN 16 - Businessman and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) House Whip Roberto Occhiuto is to be the centre right's candidate for governor of Calabria in mid-September-mid-October, FI leader and former premier Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday. The three-time former premier said Occhiuto would be an "excellent" governor. League member and journalist Antonino Spirli is acting Calabria governor having taken over after the death of FI's Jole Santelli from cancer in October. Local elections will be held across Italy between mid-September and mid-October this year. (ANSA).