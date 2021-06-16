Occhiuto to be C-R Calabria candidate

Woman held by husband and in-laws freed in Mantua
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 3 morti e 112 positivi su 7650 tamponi: positività 1,5%. Emiliano: «Proroga stato d'emergenza inevitabile»
Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi.
Il caso segnalato ad Aifa
ROME
16 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 16 - Businessman and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) House Whip Roberto Occhiuto is to be the centre right's candidate for governor of Calabria in mid-September-mid-October, FI leader and former premier Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday. The three-time former premier said Occhiuto would be an "excellent" governor. League member and journalist Antonino Spirli is acting Calabria governor having taken over after the death of FI's Jole Santelli from cancer in October. Local elections will be held across Italy between mid-September and mid-October this year. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su