Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi to be Italy's flag-bearers

ROME, JUN 16 - Fencer Bebe Vio and swimmer Federico Morlacchi will be Italy's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP) President Luca Pancalli announced on Wednesday. For the first time this year, Italy will have a 'double flag-bearer' at the Olympics and the Paralympics, a move that is in line with the IOC's recommendations on gender equality. Vio, 24, is a three-time world champion and the 2016 Paralympic champion in the wheelchair fencing foil B category. Doctors were able to save her life but had to amputate all four limbs after she got meningitis B in 2008.. Morlacchi, 27, has won seven Paralympic medals, including gold in the 200 m individual medley SM9 event at the 2016 Rio Games. Cyclist Elia Viviani and shooter Jessica Rossi are going to be Italy's flag-bearers at the Tokyo Olympics. (ANSA).