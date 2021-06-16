Migrant issue means security, development-Mattarella-Saied

Woman held by husband and in-laws freed in Mantua
ROME
16 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 16 - President Sergio Mattarella and his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied concurred Wednesday in Rome that migration is an epochal phenomenon that cannot be resolved only with security policies, however needed to defeat the hateful phenomenon of human trafficking, but also by creating conditions for development in Africa to stop people emigrating to seek work and flee hunger, presidential sources said. Migrant arrivals from Tunisia to Italy have risen this year. (ANSA).
