Migrant issue means security, development-Mattarella-Saied

ROME, JUN 16 - President Sergio Mattarella and his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied concurred Wednesday in Rome that migration is an epochal phenomenon that cannot be resolved only with security policies, however needed to defeat the hateful phenomenon of human trafficking, but also by creating conditions for development in Africa to stop people emigrating to seek work and flee hunger, presidential sources said. Migrant arrivals from Tunisia to Italy have risen this year. (ANSA).