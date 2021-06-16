Births in Italy down again says report

Woman held by husband and in-laws freed in Mantua
16 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 16 - Italy's birth rate stayed on a downward trend in 2019, when 421,913 babies were born here, down by 20,763 on the 442,676 births registered in 2018, according to a health ministry report released on Wednesday. It said 3.06 of every 100 pregnancies in 2019 was the result of assisted reproductive procedures such as IVF for a total of 12,800 newborns. That was up from 2.53 pregnancies out of every 100 in 2018. (ANSA).
