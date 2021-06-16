Elderly bound and abused at care home

ROME, JUN 16 - Italian police on Wednesday placed 17 people under investigation in a probe into the alleged mistreatment of elderly care home inmates who were allegedly physically abused and tied to their beds in a home at Civitavecchia north of Rome. Those under investigation also allegedly left their charges "abandoned" for hours, without cleaning them, as well as tying them to their beds with their sheets, insulting them and in some cases actually hitting them. They are also accused of giving out psychoactive drugs without prescriptions. The accused are nurses and social-health operators. They are under investigation for mistreatment, abduction and making false statements. Civitavecchia is a port city on the coast northwest of the Italian capital. (ANSA).