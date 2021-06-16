Economic recovery will be bigger says Franco

ROME, JUN 16 - Italy's economic recovery will be bigger than hitherto thought, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said Wednesday. The recovery will "consolidate" in the third and fourth quarter of the year, and will likely surpass the 4.5% target the government set in its DEF economic blueprint, he said. But even a 5% rebound must be weighed in the context of a 9% GDP loss due to COVID last year, said Franco. "It is after all a rebound and we must bear that in mind," he said. (ANSA).