Woman sues hospital over needle left in stomach for 14 years

Woman held by husband and in-laws freed in Mantua
RAVENNA
16 Giugno 2021
RAVENNA, JUN 16 - An Italian woman is suing a Bologna hospital for leaving a surgical needle in her stomach for 14 years before it was found and removed, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Wednesday. The woman suffered from severe abdominal pains after the 2004 operation, finally resolved after the needle was removed in Pesaro in 2018, the central-northern Italian newspaper said. She is suing the Bologna hospital for negligence and for the psychological suffering caused by 14 years of apparently mysterious pain. (ANSA).
