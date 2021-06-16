Giovedì 17 Giugno 2021 | 00:36

ROME
Woman held by husband and in-laws freed in Mantua

ROME
COVID: 1,400 new cases, 52 more victims

ROME
Occhiuto to be C-R Calabria candidate

ROME
Migrant issue means security, development-Mattarella-Saied

ROME
Paralympics: Vio and Morlacchi to be Italy's flag-bearers

ROME
Births in Italy down again says report

TURIN
Soccer: Juve extend Morata loan for a year

ROME
Elderly bound and abused at care home

BRUXELLES
ANSA/Study sounds alarm on depopulation of EU's rural areas

VATICAN CITY
Pope meets Giro winner Bernal after general audience

ROME
Economic recovery will be bigger says Franco

Il Biancorosso

verso il futuro
Il Bari di Mignani vira verso il 4-3-1-2

BatL’incidente
Barletta, crolla palazzina dopo esplosione: 3 feriti trasportati d’urgenza in ospedale

LecceA Nardò
Polizia salva 85enne durante incendio in casa nel Salento

BariA Bari
Gestione spiaggia di Torre Quetta, pm insiste su interdittiva antimafia

BrindisiLa cerimonia
Cellino San Marco, consegnata la targa commemorativa a Carmelo Carrisi, papà di Al Bano

PotenzaLa denuncia
Potenza, «la Basilicata sempre più povera»

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva Taranto, Emiliano: «Impianti area a caldo da fermare subito»

FoggiaScuola
Foggia, notte prima degli esami, poi si festeggia

MateraTelevisione
Matera, Imma Tataranni è tornata

Covid, in Puglia 3 morti e 112 positivi su 7650 tamponi: positività all'1,5%

Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi. Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

Puglia, caos AstraZeneca: salta il 50% dei richiami

Bari, l'ospedale in Fiera va smontato a luglio

Carovigno, 14enne investito mentre era in bici: morto sul colpo

ROME

Studies on mixing vaccines show 'high safety' says AIFA

'Tranquil' about following AZ with other jabs says Magrini

ROME, JUN 16 - Clinical studies on mixing COVID-19 vaccines say this can be done with a high degree of safety, the head of Italian drugs agency AIFA told Italian radio Wednesday. Italy has banned the AstraZeneca jab for he under-60s and said those in this age bracket who have had a first dose of AZ will follow it with a Pfizer or Moderna jab. The science on mixing vaccines is based on "clinical studies which have been done with the utmost ethical rigour," and "the safety regarding the administration is very elevated", AIFA Director-General Nicola Magrini in remarks to Rainews24. "We must be more than tranquil" about following up an AZ jab with a Pfizer or Moderna one, he said. Magrini noted that "several other countries" had made the same decision due to a slim risk of blood clots after the AZ jab. The Italian decision on barring AZ for the under-60s came after the death from a cerebral haemorrhage after a blood clot of 18-year-old Italian woman Camilla Canepa. Magrini also said that adverse reactions to the Jonson & Johnson vaccine were less frequent than other ones. (ANSA).

