Unions to take to streets to demand firing-ban extension

Woman held by husband and in-laws freed in Mantua
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid, in Puglia 3 morti e 112 positivi su 7650 tamponi: positività 1,5%. Emiliano: «Proroga stato d'emergenza inevitabile»
Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi.
Il caso segnalato ad Aifa
ROME
16 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 16 - Italy's three big trade union confederations, CGIL; CISL and UIL, have said that they will hold demonstrations in Turin, Florence and Bari on June 26 to demand the COVID-19-linked ban on worker dismissals be extended at least until October 31. The ban is set to expire on July 1 and unions have warned that a massive wave of firings could ensue if it is not extended. The government is expected to decide whether to extend the ban this week. One option is for the ban to only be extended to some sectors considered vulnerable at the moment, such as textiles. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su