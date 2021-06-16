Unions to take to streets to demand firing-ban extension

ROME, JUN 16 - Italy's three big trade union confederations, CGIL; CISL and UIL, have said that they will hold demonstrations in Turin, Florence and Bari on June 26 to demand the COVID-19-linked ban on worker dismissals be extended at least until October 31. The ban is set to expire on July 1 and unions have warned that a massive wave of firings could ensue if it is not extended. The government is expected to decide whether to extend the ban this week. One option is for the ban to only be extended to some sectors considered vulnerable at the moment, such as textiles. (ANSA).