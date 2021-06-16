Police bust huge trash-trafficking ring

ROME, JUN 16 - Finance police on Wednesday carried out arrests and searched properties in several Italian regions to seize evidence in relation to a probe by anti-mafia investigators in Trieste into an illegal trash-trafficking ring, sources said. The finance police also uncovered alleged tax fraud amounting to 300 million euros and discovered a secret transfer of 150 million euros to China. Wednesday's operation was called 'Via della Seta' - Silk Road. The sources said 58 people are under investigation in relation to the case. (ANSA).