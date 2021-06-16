Mercoledì 16 Giugno 2021 | 11:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
No. of Italians in absolute poverty up to 5.6 mn - ISTAT

No. of Italians in absolute poverty up to 5.6 mn - ISTAT

 
ROME
Final high-school exams start for 540,000 students

Final high-school exams start for 540,000 students

 
ROME
COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims

COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims

 
ROME
Euros: Play with joy for great match agst Swiss - Mancini

Euros: Play with joy for great match agst Swiss - Mancini

 
ROME
COVID-19: AIFA OKs vaccine mix for under-60s (4)

COVID-19: AIFA OKs vaccine mix for under-60s (4)

 
ROME
Grave mental health fears in jails - Cartabia

Grave mental health fears in jails - Cartabia

 
ROME
Campania Governor bans Astrazeneca, J&J for under-60s

Campania Governor bans Astrazeneca, J&J for under-60s

 
CATANZARO
'Ndrangheta fugitive caught

'Ndrangheta fugitive caught

 
MILAN
Delta variant cases fall in Lombardy in June

Delta variant cases fall in Lombardy in June

 
BRUXELLES
ANSA/Spain, Italy among top picks for Erasmus students-study

ANSA/Spain, Italy among top picks for Erasmus students-study

 
ROME
Mattarella to Macron July 5

Mattarella to Macron July 5

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariGuardia di Finanza
Gravina, in casa antichi reperti archeologici: sequestrati

Gravina, in casa antichi reperti archeologici: sequestrati

 
LecceL'incontro
Lecce, l'ambasciatore d'Israele in visita al museo ebraico

Lecce, l'ambasciatore d'Israele in visita al museo ebraico

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Carovigno, 14enne investito mentre era in bici: morto sul colpo

Carovigno, 14enne investito mentre era in bici: morto sul colpo

 
PotenzaIl caso
Stellantis, Bardi: nuova prospettiva per lo stabilimento di Melfi

Stellantis, Bardi: nuova prospettiva per lo stabilimento di Melfi

 
GdM.TVIl sit in
Foggia, manifestazione in piazzale Italia contro i caccia di Amendola

Foggia, manifestazione in piazzale Italia contro i caccia di Amendola

 
TarantoDroga
Taranto, due arresti per spaccio

Taranto, due arresti per spaccio

 
Materala vicenda
Truffa dell'arrotino, una denuncia a Matera

Truffa dell'arrotino, una denuncia a Matera

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

 

i più letti

Bari, in Rianimazione dopo J&J: la situazione

Bari, in Rianimazione dopo J&J: la situazione peggiora per il 54enne

Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi. Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

Bari, morto il 54enne in intensiva dopo dose J&J: era in coma per trombosi.
Il caso segnalato ad Aifa

Covid in Puglia, 169 positivi e due decessi. Sale il tasso di positività è al 2,09%

Covid in Puglia, 169 positivi e due decessi. Sale il tasso di positività al 2,09%. Riprendono le attività negli ospedali

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

ROME

No. of Italians in absolute poverty up to 5.6 mn - ISTAT

Highest level since 2005, figure includes 1.3 million minors

No. of Italians in absolute poverty up to 5.6 mn - ISTAT

ROME, JUN 16 - ISTAT said Wednesday that more than two million families in Italy were living in conditions of absolute poverty in 2020, 7.7% of the total, up from 6.4% in 2019. In terms of individuals, over 5.6 million people were in absolute poverty in Italy last year, 9.4% of the population, up from 7.7% the previous year, the national statistics agency said. ISTAT said absolute poverty was at the highest levels in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, since the start of the statistical series in 2005. The number of people in absolute poverty includes 1.3 million minors, 13.5% of Italy's under-18s, an increase of over two percentage points from 11.4% in 2019. The agency said 2.6 million households were living in relative poverty, 10.1%, compared to 11.4% in 2019. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it