Final high-school exams start for 540,000 students

ROME, JUN 16 - The 'maturità' final high-school exams started on Wednesday for 540,000 students amid strict COVID-19 prevention measures. Like last year, the exams will be based on oral tests, with no written exams, to prevent coronavirus contagion. Each school is staggering the tests to make sure crowds of students do not form. Italy's high-school students have spent much of the year having lessons via distance ,learning because of the pandemic. Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi on Wednesday reassured this year's students that they will not be written off because they have not taken the full-blow exam. (ANSA).