COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims

ROME, JUN 15 - There have been 1,255 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 63 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Tuesday. That compares with 907 new cases and 36 more victims Monday. Some 212,112 more tests have been done, compared with 79,524 Monday. The positivity rate is down 0.5% from 1.1% to 0.6%. Intensive care cases have fallen by 32, and hospital admissions by 132. (ANSA).