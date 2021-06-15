Euros: Play with joy for great match agst Swiss - Mancini

ROME, JUN 15 - Italy must play with "joy" in order to achieve the "great match" they need against Switzerland Wednesday and qualify for the next stage of Euro 2020, coach Roberto Mancini said Tuesday. "We're playing the Euros, we need joy, happiness, we must be happy to do what we have been doing since we were children" he said. Switzerland, the former Inter and Man City boss said, "has always made Italy struggle, it is among the top teams in the rankings, it has good and experienced players, and a coach (former Lazio manager Vladimir Petković) who knows Italy. "We will need a great match". Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in an impressive Euro 2020 debut last Friday. Veteran Juve and Italy central defender Leonardo Bonucci said "we are all against racism" when asked about England's taking the knee to back Black Lives Matter before games. (ANSA).