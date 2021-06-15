Grave mental health fears in jails - Cartabia

ROME, JUN 15 - The mental health of inmates in Italian jails is a source of great concern, Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said Tuesday. Overcrowding is still another major concern, she said. Addressing warders on the 204th anniversary of the foundation of the penitentiary police, Cartabia said "I believe that there are two priorities to be addressed among the many, very many, problems that afflict our institutes of detention: the problem of psychological health and the problem of overcrowding, which is again spurring serious concern". (ANSA).