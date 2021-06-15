Campania Governor bans Astrazeneca, J&J for under-60s

ROME, JUN 15 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca said Tuesday that he has banned giving people under-60s the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in the southern region. Central government has told the regions to stop giving the AstraZeneca jab to under-60s, after links to bloods clots in younger people and the death of a 18-year-old woman after she had it. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca use the same vaccine technology. "The people new to vaccination will not be given AstraZeneca if they are under 60," De Luca said in a statement. "As for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the (health) ministry's position is not defined in a clear, binding way. "So this vaccine will not be given to the under-60s". The government has said people under 60 who have had their first jab with AstraZeneca should have another vaccine when it is time for the second dose. De Luca has said he does not think this is a good idea. (ANSA).