Delta variant cases fall in Lombardy in June

MILAN, JUN 15 - Cases of the Delta (Indian) variant of COVID-19 have fallen in Lombardy in June, regional health officials said Tuesday. Of the 81 cases of the variant so far detected in the northern region, they said, two were in April, 70 in May and nine so far in June. The variant is very small as a percentage of all variants. It represented 1.20% in May and 1.1%5 so far in June, the official said. (ANSA).