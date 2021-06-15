'Ndrangheta fugitive caught

CATANZARO, JUN 15 - Italian police on Tuesday captured an 'Ndrangheta boss who had evaded capture in a big round up of Calabrian mafia members in the Vibo Valentia area of the southern Italian region in December 2019. Police said Agostino Papaianni, 70, was in good physical shape having been using a small gym he had in his hideout. Papaianni is also wanted in the Black Money laundering probe, for mafia association, police said. His hideout was in an "impervious" hilly area surrounded by narrow alleyways, a green area and a gully, police told a press conference. He had started renting it with false documents in April, police said. Papaianni did not resist arrest and told police who he was. He is one of the historic clan leaders in the Vibo area, police said. (ANSA).