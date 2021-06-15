PD, FdI overtake League in voting intentions - poll

ROME, JUN 15 - The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) have edged ahead of the nationalist League party in Italians' voting intentions according to the latest poll from IPSOS. It is the only recent poll to show this result. The League has long been the biggest party in Italy but the FdI has been creeping up on it and its progress has been boosted by its decision to oppose Mario Draghi's national unity government, the only main party to do so. The PD has meanwhile made some further progress under new leader Enrico Letta, a former premier. IPOSO put the PD at 20.8%, FdI at 20.5%, and the League at 30.1%, down a couple of points. Other polling agencies still have the League a tad ahead of the PD with FdI a close third. photo: Letta (ANSA).