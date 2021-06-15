Mattarella to Macron July 5

ROME, JUN 15 - President Sergio Mattarella will pay a state visit to France on July 4-6 and meet President Emmanuel Macron on Monday July 5, according to a preliminary schedule released Tuesday. Also on July 5, Mattarella will meet the president of the National Assembly. On July 6 he will meet the premier, the president of the Senate, and the mayor of Paris, the schedule said. (ANSA).