Boy, 13 bullied for months in Apennine town

MODENA, JUN 15 - A 13-year-old boy was bullied for months earlier this year in a small town in the central Apennines, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported Tuesday. The boy was allegedly preyed on by two men aged 26 and 27 and by two minors, it said. The 26-year-old was initially arrested and is now under house arrest. The bullying took place at the start of the year, the paper said. The four alleged bullies have all been placed under investigation for aggravated gang violence. Police intervened after the boy's parents filed a complaint. The alleged bullies filmed their alleged attacks on the boy, police said. The alleged bullies' phones and other electronic devices have been seized. (ANSA).