Inflation rises again, 1.3% in May

ROME
15 Giugno 2021
ROME, JUN 15 - Italian inflation rose for the fifth straight month in May, with the retail price index showing a 1.3% gain in ISTAT's confirmation of its preliminary estimates Tuesday, up from 1.1% in April. Inflation is now at its highest since November 2018, the stats agency said. But the inflation trolley of most frequently bought household goods showed a drop of 0.8%, confirming a trend that has not been seen since August 1997. (ANSA).
