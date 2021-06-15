Inflation rises again, 1.3% in May

Martedì 15 Giugno 2021 | 19:39

ROME
COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims

COVID: 1,255 new cases, 63 more victims

 
ROME
Euros: Play with joy for great match agst Swiss - Mancini

Euros: Play with joy for great match agst Swiss - Mancini

 
ROME
COVID-19: AIFA OKs vaccine mix for under-60s (4)

COVID-19: AIFA OKs vaccine mix for under-60s (4)

 
ROME
Grave mental health fears in jails - Cartabia

Grave mental health fears in jails - Cartabia

 
ROME
Campania Governor bans Astrazeneca, J&J for under-60s

Campania Governor bans Astrazeneca, J&J for under-60s

 
CATANZARO
'Ndrangheta fugitive caught

'Ndrangheta fugitive caught

 
MILAN
Delta variant cases fall in Lombardy in June

Delta variant cases fall in Lombardy in June

 
BRUXELLES
ANSA/Spain, Italy among top picks for Erasmus students-study

ANSA/Spain, Italy among top picks for Erasmus students-study

 
ROME
Mattarella to Macron July 5

Mattarella to Macron July 5

 
ROME
PD, FdI overtake League in voting intentions - poll

PD, FdI overtake League in voting intentions - poll

 
MODENA
Boy, 13 bullied for months in Apennine town

Boy, 13 bullied for months in Apennine town

 

Biancorossi
Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

Il Bari va in pressing su Mignani: l'ex Modena scelto da Polito

 

GdM.TVIl sit in
Foggia, manifestazione in piazzale Italia contro i caccia di Amendola

Foggia, manifestazione in piazzale Italia contro i caccia di Amendola

 
HomeScuola
Maturità 2021, domani al via in Puglia e Basilicata: gli auguri di Bardi e dell'assessore Leo

Maturità 2021, domani al via in Puglia e Basilicata: gli auguri agli studenti di Bardi e dell'assessore Leo

 
BrindisiSport
Vela: Luduan Reloaded vince la 35esima Brindisi-Corfù

Vela: Luduan Reloaded vince la 35esima Brindisi-Corfù

 
LecceIl caso
Mamma e 2 bimbi a rischio nel mare agitato in Salento: salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

Salento, mamma e 2 bimbi rischiano di morire nel mare agitato: salvati dalla Guardia Costiera

 
PotenzaLotta al Covid
Basilicata, in arrivo 5880 dosi Pfizer extra per i fragili

Basilicata, in arrivo 5880 dosi Pfizer extra per i fragili

 
TarantoDroga
Taranto, due arresti per spaccio

Taranto, due arresti per spaccio

 
Materala vicenda
Truffa dell'arrotino, una denuncia a Matera

Truffa dell'arrotino, una denuncia a Matera

 
BatNella Bat
Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

Bisceglie, spacciano droga in casa: arrestati due giovani, sequestrato mezzo kg di cocaina

 

Coronavirus, in Puglia 47 nuovi casi e 2 decessi, ma preoccupa la variante indiana

Coronavirus, in Puglia 47 nuovi casi e 2 decessi, ma preoccupa la variante indiana

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Bari, uomo in rianimazione dopo dose J&J

Bari, in Rianimazione dopo J&J: la situazione

Bari, in Rianimazione dopo J&J: la situazione peggiora per il 54enne

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

Taranto, aggrediscono uomo su sagrato chiesa e prendono a schiaffi prete venuto in soccorso: 2 arresti

Puglia, benvenuta zona bianca: ecco cosa cambia da oggi

Puglia, benvenuta zona bianca: ecco cosa cambia da oggi

ROME

Inflation rises again, 1.3% in May

5th straight gain, level not seen since Nov 2018

Inflation rises again, 1.3% in May

ROME, JUN 15 - Italian inflation rose for the fifth straight month in May, with the retail price index showing a 1.3% gain in ISTAT's confirmation of its preliminary estimates Tuesday, up from 1.1% in April. Inflation is now at its highest since November 2018, the stats agency said. But the inflation trolley of most frequently bought household goods showed a drop of 0.8%, confirming a trend that has not been seen since August 1997. (ANSA).

