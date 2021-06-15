Security van attempted heist cuts Italy in two

ROME, JUN 15 - An attempted heist of a security van on Italy's main north-south motorway cut the country in two on Monday evening. The spectacular attempted robbery between Modena and Bologna stopped traffic on the A1 motorway for several hours. Shortly after eight o'clock pm the bandits scattered nails on a stretch of road to stop traffic. Then they threatened drivers with their guns, torched several cars and forced two lorry drivers to pull their vehicles across the carriageway. The gang shot at the van and let off explosive devices but in the end they were forced to flee. No one was hurt. A manhunt is continuing in the area. (ANSA).